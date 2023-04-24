DPD recognizes Child Abuse Awareness month by highlighting signs, prevention

(CBS DETROIT) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and the Detroit Police Department is looking to educate families, guardians, educators and anyone responsible for taking care of a child.

On Saturday at Detroit's 7th Precinct, the Ghostbusters joined face painters and a caricature artist to show kids a good time while their parents and guardians get educated.

"For everyone to really really keep an eye out and look for signs of abuse," said DPD Special Victims Unit Captain Rebecca McKay.

Gun safety, safe sleeping habits for babies and young children, and proper discipline tactics were a few of the topics highlighted. Capt. McKay says the month of April is about brining awareness to the fact that there are children being abused. That said, she also says we should celebrate the hopefulness and resilience children have, which is a part of Saturday's gathering at DPD's 7th Precinct.

"Sometimes they're (signs of child abuse) very hard to see, sometimes they're hard to spot. Just being aware that it happens, and it can happen to anyone," says Capt. McKay.