Dozens of employers hiring at Downtown Detroit job fair Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Downtown Business Improvement Zone is hosting a job fair in Downtown Detroit on Wednesday.

Several employers will be hiring to fill open positions at the job fair, which is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 19, at 1001 Woodward Ave.

Individuals looking to participate should bring resumes, dress to impress and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Job fair organizers say there will be free parking validations for the One Campus Martius Garage at 1140 Farmer Street and outdoor signage directing participants to the fair.

The employers hiring include the following and more:

Canine to Five

Detroit Police Department

D﻿owntown Detroit BIZ Ambassadors

Rock Security

Roxbury Group

SP Parking

Wayne County Sheriff's Office

These organizations are hiring for full-time, part-time, seasonal and special event positions.

Those looking to attend the job fair are encouraged to register in advance here.