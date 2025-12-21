Dozens displaced by apartment fire in Ann Arbor

Around 48 people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the city's fire department said early Sunday.

The blaze at The Haven of Ann Arbor off of Village Green Boulevard started in the attic of one of the buildings in the complex. Officials said 24 units were impacted, though the extent of damage wasn't immediately known.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to the fire department.

Investigators were working on Sunday to learn the cause of the fire.

