Downtown Northville recognized by Michigan Main Street for its revitalization efforts

Development in Downtown Northville is getting recognition, both on a statewide and national stage.

Main Street Michigan announced that the area is now on the "engaged-level" as the city gets ready to see the results of some of its $350 million redevelopment of Northville Downs. The organization assists communities interested in preserving their downtown areas, according to its website.

Becoming an "engaged-level" street means receiving guidance from the program on best practices to keep the momentum going.

"It's a 30-second transition from some of the new common areas in that Downs Development into our historic downtown," said Northville DDA executive director Kate Knight.

Future places to live, shop, and relax will now expand the already vibrant downtown in Northville, starting with a new river park scheduled to open in just the next few months.

"That's a huge new greenspace that connects really with the Hines Park system, into the greater community, and the regional trail system. So, you'll be able to walk, bike, drive into downtown Northville," Knight said.

She says capital improvement and maintenance projects might be a sticking point for the historic downtown over the next few years, but she adds that patience will have a big payoff.

"The short-term pain with this construction is really in preparation for welcoming at least 500 new residents to the community and providing the same quality community experience that those who have lived here for a long time can enjoy," Knight said.

Knight says all this investment in the historic downtown and Northville Downs is also good news for property values, another pitch to get people to move here.