Beloved Downtown Home and Garden store in Ann Arbor closing its doors

One of Ann Arbor, Michigan's most cherished landmarks is preparing to say goodbye.

Downtown Home & Garden, a beloved staple in the community for generations, has announced it will close its doors for good on Christmas Eve.

The historic store, nestled at the corner of Ashley and Liberty streets, has long been more than just a place to shop. It's been a gathering space, a hub for local gardeners and foodies, and a symbol of Ann Arbor's unique charm. But after weathering countless challenges over the decades, the financial burden has become too heavy to bear.

"I hate to beat the Covid drum but the best way I can describe it is if that was an earthquake we're still having aftershocks and I think that you know, even if you feel like you get a little ground underneath you and something else kind of rattle it so I think people's ability to Have the capacity for uncertainty is kind of limited just because of the things that we've all been through together in the previous years," said owner Kelly Vore.

In a heartfelt message shared with the community, the owner cited ongoing financial strain as the reason for the closure. The store has fought to stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and, more recently, increased rent. A planned lease renewal this year came with a 26% increase, with another hike already on the horizon.

As the countdown to Christmas Eve begins, Downtown Home & Garden is focusing on making its final months meaningful. Progressive markdowns on merchandise are already underway, and the team is hoping for a strong holiday season to help close out their legacy on a high note.

The store will remain open daily until its final day, with staff ready to assist customers, reminisce with longtime patrons, and celebrate the remarkable journey that spans more than 100 years.

"We are here and committed through Christmas Eve. My crew and I are dedicated to bringing this recognizable and lovely experience that everyone is used to having from us. Whether it's pumpkins and moms and tulip bulbs and amaryllis bulbs and Christmas trees and all of those things, that's our plan to deliver on all of that and be as awesome as we always are."