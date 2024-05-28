Downtown Detroit business owners thrive during Movement weekend while bracing for race week

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit's Movement Music Festival is officially over after thousands of techno fans packed Hart Plaza over Memorial Day Weekend and area businesses quickly cashed in.

Those attending Movement didn't have to worry too much about the weather on Monday. That wasn't the case Sunday, and while some partygoers were forced to cut their evening plans at Movement short, downtown Detroit businesses were more than willing to keep the party going.

"It was a record-setting Sunday for us," said Mootz Pizzeria and Bar director of operations Walter Gregorio.

Mootz Pizzeria became standing room only while Movement attendees packed downtown bars and restaurants to seek shelter for Sunday night's thunderstorms. Thankfully, the staff at Mootz was prepared.

"We saw a couple hundred people all show up at one time, dripping wet from the rain and looking for somewhere to go. We did our best to get them in here. We expected a big crowd, but it came much earlier than expected and much quicker than we expected," Gregorio said.

The owner of Golden Fleece in Greektown says the party never stopped Sunday night, even while the music was on pause at Hart Plaza.

"It was a very good day all day, and then it started to rain and everybody came out, so it got busy for a while and people were still dancing in the rain. It was great for business," said Golden Fleece owner Spero Dionysopoulos.

However, these restaurants aren't feeling as optimistic about what many would think is another busy week ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix.

"I think we see a little bump in business with the Grand Prix, but also, I feel with the streets being closed down, it might be a bit harder for some people to come into the Greektown area," Dionysopoulos said.

"Last year, the Grand Prix sales during that weekend were not strong. We were a little disappointed in the sales. It seemed like a lot of people just avoided downtown because of all the street closures," Gregorio said.

Even as downtown Detroit bars and restaurants look ahead to race week with some skepticism, they say the start of the warm weather season is already turning out to be one of their busiest yet, and we're just getting started.