Downtown Detroit Business Improvement Zone hosting job fair on March 1

(CBS DETROIT) - The Downtown Detroit Business Improvement Zone (BIZ) is hosting its first Downtown Job Fair of 2023 on March 1, as several Detroit employers are looking to fill hundreds of positions.

Bedrock Detroit sponsors the fair, and employers will be looking to fill several full-time, part-time, seasonal and special events positions.

It will take place on Wednesday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1001 Woodward Building on the main floor of the building.

Some of the employers include Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the Downtown Detroit BIZ Ambassadors, MotorCity Casino Hotel and many other Downtown restaurants, retailers and more. For a complete list of the employers hiring, visit here.

"This job fair is one of many ways the Downtown Detroit BIZ supports businesses and property owners within the Downtown; it is a direct response to the overwhelming need voiced by stakeholders who need employees," said Gina Cavaliere, DDP's chief community impact officer and BIZ Director. "The Downtown Job Fair features full-time and part-time jobs, plus opportunities to work events to earn extra income."

Event organizers say the hiring fair is open to anyone authorized to work in the U.S., including high school students.

Individuals are encouraged to dress to impress, bring a state identification card and be ready to interview at the event.

Parking will be available in the One Campus Martius Parking Garage at 1140 Farmer St. between Gratiot and Monroe. Anyone who parks in this garage will be given parking validation at the job fair.

To learn more about the job fair and to register, visit here.