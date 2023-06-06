Downtown business ranks Detroit Grand Prix weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - What do people think about the 2023 Detroit Prix?

After more than 30 years, the annual event took place in Downtown Detroit, and nearby businesses say the event was great.

"It was very exciting. We all had a great time," said Mare Martini, owner of Nathan's Deli on Jefferson Avenue and St. Antoine.

Martini said the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix was a hit in more ways than one. She said business was booming during the four-day weekend and those cars whipping past her restaurant were certainly a site to see.

"At some point, we did have to go and purchase some earplugs, it was very loud and that's all part of it," Martini said.

Detroit Grand Prix chair Bud Denker says many parts of the event were firing on all cylinders, especially restaurants, hotels, and lodging.

"Shinola filled, Foundation sold out, Marriott just about sold out, nearly 1,000 rooms too. The benefit of the lodging industry was a huge success. The bars and restaurants benefited from it; thousands of people came to our city. They would've been here otherwise," Denker said.

No official numbers have been released just yet; however, crowds remained steady throughout the weekend but not overwhelming.

Meanwhile, Martini said she can't wait for the Grand Prix to return to the streets of Detroit.

"I think as the years go on, there will be more and more people," Martini said.

Thaze Competition finished third in the IMSA Division. Thaze is based in Birmingham and was making its debut at the Detroit Grand Prix.