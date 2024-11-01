Downed powerline causes large fire at Livonia recycling center, firefighters say

(CBS DETROIT) - A downed powerline caused a large fire and damaged dozens of vehicles early Friday morning at a Livonia recycling center and scrapyard.

Livonia Deputy Fire Chief Wade Clay says a fire broke out around 3:10 a.m. Friday at the PADNOS Recycling Center on Stark Road after a downed DTE Energy powerline fell on vehicles. Clay estimates between 70 and 100 vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Five Livonia fire stations responded to the scene and extinguished the fire by 8 a.m.

No one was injured, and no damage was done to the property.

DTE Energy confirmed that a line pole had suffered fire damage and that 600 residential customers were without power at one point. The utility company is still determining what caused the powerline to fall.