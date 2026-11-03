2 county prosecutors, Doug Lloyd and Eli Savit, face off in Michigan attorney general race

Republican Doug Lloyd and Democrat Eli Savit, both county prosecutors, are the major-party candidates for Michigan attorney general on the Nov. 3 ballot, in a race with no incumbent.

Six people are running for the seat. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel is term-limited and can't run again.

The attorney general is the state's top lawyer and law enforcement official. The department's work includes helping crime victims, addressing illegal business practices and representing the state in a variety of legal matters.

The candidates

Republican Doug Lloyd is the Eaton County prosecutor. He received his party's endorsement for the race in March.

Lloyd has been Eaton County's prosecutor since 2013 and manages 10 attorneys and 15 administrative staff. He created an Economic Crimes Unit that recovered more than $9 million for area businesses. He has served on the state's Organized Retail Fraud Advisory Board and Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee.

Before that, he was chief assistant prosecutor in Eaton County and, earlier, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County.

He graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and earned his law degree at Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing.

Democrat Eli Savit is the Washtenaw County prosecutor. He received his party's endorsement for the race in April.

Savit has been Washtenaw County's prosecutor since 2020 and is a lecturer at the University of Michigan Law School. He created the county's conviction integrity and expungement unit, as well as an Economic Justice Unit.

Before that, he was senior legal counsel for the City of Detroit, where he led the city's lawsuits against the opioid industry. He also served as the top lawyer in international negotiations that facilitated construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Michigan and Ontario. He clerked for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He graduated from Kalamazoo College and earned his law degree at the University of Michigan.

Other candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Party candidate Jason Dye, U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate John Perry Ludke Jr., Green Party candidate Jeff Polonowski and Natural Law Party candidate Doug Dern.

Key issues

Both Lloyd and Savit told CBS Detroit that they want to focus on the office's consumer protection responsibilities if elected.

"I want to see us actually focus more on those consumer protection programs. I want to see us go after the elder abuse. I want to see us coordinate with our local partners," Lloyd said.

"One of the things I think there's a real opportunity to build upon is consumer protection. During my first 100 days in office, I pledge to issue a suite of rules addressing the misuse of AI and then enforcing those rules," Savit said.