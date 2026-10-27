Eli Savit, Doug Lloyd making final appeals to voters in Michigan attorney general race

Michiganders will be voting for the state's top lawyer on Election Day next week. It comes down to Democrat Eli Savit, the Washtenaw County prosecutor, and Republican Doug Lloyd, the Eaton County prosecutor.

CBS News Detroit spoke with both candidates to learn how they plan to serve in this role if they were elected on Nov. 3.

With Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel term-limited, Savit and Lloyd are competing to fill her role as Michigan's top lawyer. Both candidates received endorsements earlier this year from their respective parties.

"We don't just put predators behind bars; we also go after bosses stealing from their workers," said Savit.

Lloyd said, "Drug traffickers, predators, and murderers. I've tried it all, and I've won."

The two top candidates rallied with their parties over the weekend. Ahead of his speech in Port Huron over the weekend, we asked Lloyd how he'd change the AG's office.

"I want to see us actually focus more on those consumer protection programs. I want to see us go after the elder abuse. I want to see us coordinate with our local partners," Lloyd said.

Meanwhile, Savit said he is focused on protecting consumers when we asked how he'd improve the office if it remains in Democratic control.

"One of the things I think there's a real opportunity to build upon is consumer protection. During my first 100 days in office, I pledge to issue a suite of rules addressing the misuse of AI and then enforcing those rules," Savit said.

He said he's prioritizing defending workers' rights, advocating for victims of sexual assault, and standing up to corporate pressure in his pitch to voters.

"We have never taken corporate PAC money. We have not taken money from utilities, their lobbyists, or their executives, and that's because I never want anybody to wonder who it is that I'm representing," Savit said.

Lloyd told CBS News Detroit that working with lawmakers to create policy, cracking down on sex and drug trafficking, and ignoring partisan politics when prosecuting criminals are pillars of his campaign.

"What I don't love is partisan politics. That's something that should never occur in the Attorney General's office. The Attorney General should be about customer service. It's time we actually get that office back to actually serving the people of Michigan," Lloyd said.

Both candidates said that if elected, Michigan's 10 million residents will be their No. 1 clients.

Other candidates running against Savit and Lloyd are Libertarian Jason Dye, U.S. Taxpayers John Perry Ludke Jr., Green Party Jeff Polonowski, and Natural Law Doug Dern.