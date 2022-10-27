Double homicide suspect in custody after police chase in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase in Detroit ends with a homicide suspect in custody nearly weeks after the alleged killing.
At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said officers with the Tactical Service Section (TSS) were tracking a suspect wanted in connection with two violent homicides that happened on Oct. 7 in Detroit.
TSS located the individual in the vehicle also wanted in connection with the homicide. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plymouth and Evergreen roads, but DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the suspect fled. The vehicle drove through Stoepel Park on the city's west side.
The suspect attempted to make a turn and crashed into two vehicles -- a minivan and a white SUV. After the crash, police said the suspect then attempted to carjack the white SUV by forcing the driver out but officers were able to detain the suspect and place the individual in custody.
In the suspect's vehicle, DPD Metropolitan Division Cmdr. Ian Severy said police found a rifle and multiple spent casings. Police said they recovered an assault-style pistol, a 100 round drum, an AR 15, semi-automatic shotgun and another handgun in the building on the 16000 block of Appoline Street.
"Getting that off the streets is important to maintain the safety of the city," said Severy.
The family in the minivan and the driver of the white SUV have been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
