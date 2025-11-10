Detroit police investigate double homicide on city's northwest side

Detroit police are investigating a double homicide Monday evening on the city's northwest side, where two men were found with gunshot wounds inside a building.

Captain Timothy Jones said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Puritan Avenue. Police received a call at about 6 p.m.

Police say one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"The Detroit Police Department would like to offer our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the victims," said Jones.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.