Oakland County deputies warn of fake summer camp donation flier targeting local businesses

Deputies in Oakland County, Michigan, are investigating the circumstances surrounding a flyer seeking donations for a summer camp on behalf of children with special needs, despite no evidence that the program exists.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the donation scam is believed to have targeted business owners in Oakland and Wayne counties.

"People that seek to violate the goodwill and generosity of caring people for their own enrichment must be held accountable," the sheriff said.

The flier that promoted "2026 Camp Explosion" included photos of children sitting at a tent campsite, according to details provided by deputies. The flier suggested $150 toward the expenses for one child and $400 toward the expenses for one family. It also listed a website and a phone number with an 800 area code.

A Pontiac restaurant owner had donated $150 to the appeal on April 23, deputies said.

The phone number listed on the flier is that for a business unrelated to the appeal or any camp program, the sheriff's office said. That business told officers they have been receiving about four calls a week asking about the camp.

The website listed on the flier does not exist, deputies added.

Deputies ask that anyone in the area who has been the victim of the scheme contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.