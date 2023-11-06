Donation drive held for Detroit casino, Blue Cross Blue Shield workers on strike

(CBS DETROIT) - As workers for both Blue Cross Blue Shield and Detroit's three casinos continue to strike, unions and community supporters are working together to make sure those on the picket lines have the essentials they need until a deal is made.

As we enter the fourth week of the strike against Detroit's three casinos and the two-month mark for employees on the picket lines at Blue Cross Blue Shield, workers have the same end game … a fair contract.

"Our livelihoods are at stake here, and the fact that we've been out here so long, we just want to get back to our jobs," said Michelle Brady of BCBS of Michigan.

Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

"Obviously, we want to be back inside, doing our job and serving our community, but we're holding down for a fair contract and what we feel we actually deserve," said Edward Palmer, strike captain at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

As days grow shorter and temperatures continue to plummet, strikers say donations are even more essential.

"We're hoping that we don't have to be out here through the winter, but again, we are out here for the long haul," Brady said.

On Monday, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m. on the picket lines at Hollywood Casino, the "Strike City Donation Drive" takes place near Lafayette and St. Antoine Street in Detroit.

Donations that will support both casino and BCBS workers just getting by.

"It will help us along the way because, of course, we're only get $500 a week, and we make more than that when we're in the office, and so some of us are suffering in that way," said Brady.

With no resolution, union members say they'll hold the line until a deal is made.

"We're looking for something to break soon, but we are here and ready to stand as long as it's going to take," Palmer said.

Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

If you'd like to donate, the Detroit Casino Council is looking for warm winter clothes, non-perishable food items, diapers, baby formula, feminine hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and other essentials.

Negotiations continued over the weekend. According to the Detroit Casino Council's latest video, salary has increased, but a resolution on healthcare is still far apart.

Currently, casinos are offering workers a $1.95 per hour raise in the first year of their contract. However, workers are hoping for a $3.25 per hour increase.

On healthcare, the casinos want workers to pay a bigger share for their healthcare coverage. The unions say the casinos have come down from their request to have workers pay 60% more for their coverage to 40%.

However, the unions say they want members to pay no increase in healthcare coverage.

