Donald Trump endorses Pete Hoekstra to be Michigan GOP chair
(CBS DETROIT) - Former president Donald Trump is getting involved in Michigan politics.
In a Truth Social post, he endorsed Pete Hoekstra to be the next chair of the state's Republican party.
Trump saying:
Hoekstra was elected by the Michigan Republican State Committee as the new chair.
RELATED: Michigan GOP elects new permanent chair
This comes after the Michigan Republicans voted to remove Kristina Karamo during a meeting after many of the party's leaders called for her resignation following a year of leadership.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.