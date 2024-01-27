Donald Trump endorses Pete Hoekstra to be Michigan GOP chair

(CBS DETROIT) - Former president Donald Trump is getting involved in Michigan politics.

In a Truth Social post, he endorsed Pete Hoekstra to be the next chair of the state's Republican party.

Trump saying:

I look forward to working with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra as Chairman of The Republican Party of Michigan. He is a winner who was a GREAT Congressman from Michigan and, likewise, did a fantastic job as Ambassador to the Netherlands. Pete will make The Republican Party of Michigan GREAT AGAIN, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be its Chairman — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Hoekstra was elected by the Michigan Republican State Committee as the new chair.

RELATED: Michigan GOP elects new permanent chair

This comes after the Michigan Republicans voted to remove Kristina Karamo during a meeting after many of the party's leaders called for her resignation following a year of leadership.