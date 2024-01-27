Donald Trump endorses Pete Hoekstra to be Michigan GOP chair

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - Former president Donald Trump is getting involved in Michigan politics.

In a Truth Social post, he endorsed Pete Hoekstra to be the next chair of the state's Republican party.

Hoekstra was elected by the Michigan Republican State Committee as the new chair. 

This comes after the Michigan Republicans voted to remove Kristina Karamo during a meeting after many of the party's leaders called for her resignation following a year of leadership.   

