Former U.S. Sen. Donald Riegle, who represented Michigan under 7 presidents, dies at 88

Donald W. Riegle, who represented Michigan in Congress for nearly three decades under seven presidents, has died, his family said Sunday. He was 88.

Riegle, who began his career as a Republican and later became a Democrat, died Friday of cardiac arrest at his home in San Diego, according to a family statement.

"The cornerstone of our family, Don was a kind, loving, courageous leader who taught us to stand up for justice, economic opportunity, and fairness for everyone," the statement said.

FILE - President Jimmy Carter, right, shakes hands with the Michigan delegation, in Washington, April 24, 1980, who were present for the signing by Carter of a bill that would enable Volkswagen to operate an auto assembly plant in a Detroit suburb. Sen. Don Riegle, D-Mich., next to Carter, and Michigan Senate Majority Leader William Faust seated center, look on. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous / AP

His family said Riegle was proud of fighting for the rights of working people and leading the Senate opposition to NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement that resulted in the loss of many jobs in his home state. He pushed for economic development and the expansion of health insurance in Michigan.

The native of Flint, Michigan, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in 1966 at age 28. As a congressman, he challenged President Richard Nixon's policies on the Vietnam War and crossed the aisle to join the Democratic Party in 1973. Three years later, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served until 1994.

As chair of the Senate Banking Committee, Riegle pushed for financial reforms of the savings and loan industry. Later, he was instrumental in getting treatment for Gulf War syndrome for military veterans who fought in the Persian Gulf in 1991.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel issued the following statement on Riegle's passing:

"Senator Don Riegle was a tireless advocate for his hometown of Flint and the entire state of Michigan, and today, we're saddened to hear of his passing. Throughout his time in office, Senator Riegle was a champion for Michigan workers and stood against harmful foreign wars, unfair banking practices, and discrimination. He was a dedicated public servant who co-sponsored the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, and Sen. Riegle's legacy demonstrates the power of conviction and compassion. The Michigan Democratic Party mourns the passing of Senator Riegle and we're thinking of his family during this difficult time."

Riegle was caught up in the Keating Five controversy, when he and four other senators faced Ethics Committee hearings in 1990 about whether they pressured federal regulators to go easy on savings and loan kingpin Charles Keating after receiving campaign contributions from him. The committee found Riegle did not break any federal laws or Senate rules, but determined his conduct gave the appearance of being improper.

In 2001, Riegle became chairman of government relations for public relations firm APCO Worldwide.

In retirement, he spent time with his grandchildren and other family at his homes in Michigan and California, his family said. His wife of 48 years, Lori Hansen Riegle, was by his side when he died, the statement said.

Memorial services are pending.