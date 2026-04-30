Dollars for Scholars hosts 13th annual "Suited for Success" event at Eastern Michigan

More than 140 Metro Detroit high school seniors took the next step toward their future Thursday during Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars' 13th annual "Suited for Success" event at Eastern Michigan University.

The celebration brought together students, families and mentors as seniors publicly announced their post-secondary plans. Among them was Detroit senior Maya Grant, whose excitement extended well beyond choosing a college.

For Grant, announcing her plans came with a bigger goal: using her education to eventually mentor and support other children.

Grant grew up on Detroit's west side and has been involved in cheerleading throughout high school. She now serves as a junior coach, a role she says helped shape her passion for working with kids. As a first‑generation college student, Grant is determined to turn that passion into a career focused on helping others succeed.

"I feel like my connection with kids and having the ability to teach them and them learning from me — why not use that in the real world where they need it?" Grant said.

Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars provides college‑prep support to students across Southeast Michigan, including one‑on‑one coaching, leadership development, and direct financial aid to help make higher education more affordable.

Grant said the program played a key role in helping her navigate the cost of college, something she didn't feel prepared for at first. She is enrolling at Saginaw Valley State University, where she plans to study early childhood education.

"I genuinely did not know what I was getting myself into, how much college would cost, or how I would manage that," Grant said. "That's one big thing Dollars for Scholars helped me with."

Other students echoed similar sentiments. Xavier Yancey, who plans to enter the U.S. Marine Corps, said the program helped him build confidence and communication skills he'll carry into his future.

"It's one of the greatest things I could have done," Yancey said. "Being in this program, I've gained a lot of knowledge. I'm able to talk in front of people, communicate, and make eye contact."

Over the past 35 years, Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships, supporting thousands of students on their path to college.