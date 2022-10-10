Dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian transported to Kalamazoo
(CBS DETROIT) - Dogs and cats that have been displaced due to recent hurricanes are being transported to Chicago and Kalamazoo, thanks to the non-profit, Wings of Rescue.
Wings of Rescue is a non-profit organization that works to fly shelter animals out of areas where natural disasters have occurred.
In partnership with PetSmart Charities, BISSEL Pet Foundation, and The Sato Project, the organization arrived in Naples, Florida on Sunday, with cats and dogs affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.
Wings of Rescue officials stopped in Naples to pick up cats and dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian.
With 116 animals on board, they are now headed for two shelters, the Paws Shelter in Chicago and Western Michigan Humane in Kalamazoo Michigan.
All of the animals rescued were in shelters before the hurricanes, and they are being transported to help make room for the influx of displaced animals shelters receive following hurricanes.
