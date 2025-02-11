Video shows Trenton police officer rescue dog from icy canal

TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A dog who fell through the ice was rescued from the frigid waters Monday evening in Trenton's Elizabeth Park.

The Trenton Police Department press release and social media post described the situation as a "remarkable act of courage and dedication to community safety."

The rescue efforts began after a 911 call arrived about 5:20 p.m. saying that a dog had fallen through the ice in the canal at Elizabeth Park, a Wayne County Park System site along the Detroit River and West Jefferson Avenue. Corporal Bond and Officer Bedsun arrived on scene within minutes, and devised a rescue plan while the animal struggled to stay afloat in the frigid water.

Bedsun went into the water, breaking through sections of ice while Bond coordinated efforts from shallower water. With their efforts, the dog was safely brought to shore and reunited with its owner.

The video provided by police showed the efforts with rope and other equipment, amid broken ice, to reach the dog and pull it to shore.

Screen image from police video of a dog rescue in the frigid waters of Elizabeth Park in Trenton on Feb. 10, 2025. Trenton Police Department

"Their quick thinking, teamwork and willingness to put themselves in harm's way embody the very essence of public service. Thanks to their bravery, a life was saved," Deputy Police Chief Jeff Neese said in his statement.

As a follow-up to the emergency call, the Trenton Police Department asked residents to be cautious around frozen bodies of water, especially during the fluctuating winter temperatures as seen in recent weeks.

"If you see a person or animal in distress, call 911 and avoid putting yourself at risk by attempting a rescue," the report said.