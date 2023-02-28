Documenting Black Detroit for Black Detroiter

(CBS DETROIT) - With a journalism and research background, 32-year-old Branden Hunter spends a lot of time in the books, but he said he noticed something was missing.

"I felt that Black people were kind of erased or it wasn't complete, or our history was relegated to civil rights or Motown," he said.

So, Hunter took it upon himself to change that.

"Our history hasn't been talked about or it's told from someone else's perspective. So, I think that's the best way, if you want to talk about Black Detroit, it needs to be told by a Black Detroiter," Hunter said. "I started Black Detroiter as a way to talk about Black culture and Black history in Detroit. I started Black Detroiters as a way to talk about Black culture and Black history."

With more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, Black Detroiters has developed quite the following, highlighting the people and the places integral to Detroit's Black history.