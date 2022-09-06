DNR to expand equity opportunities in green space along Michigan waterways

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is making it a priority to expand the level of access to green spaces and broaden the diversity of its stakeholders.

Rendering of aerial view of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park in Detroit, Mich. Rendering courtesy of Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The DNR says they understand that not all people have the same access to green spaces and environments, and they are working on completing projects that promote equity.

In addition to this, they are working to diversify their stakeholders, so they are getting feedback from a more diverse group of people, including more communities of color and those who reside in urban areas.

In a news release, Michigan DNR officials shared the details of one project and said they would be, " Creating a wetland in support of a multi-state and Canadian effort to combat algal blooms in the Western Lake Erie Basin. Michigan's efforts will align with Ohio's successful H2Ohio project, which is a comprehensive water quality initiative working to strategically address serious water issues that have been building in that state for decades, including harmful algal blooms on Lake Erie caused by runoff from farm fertilizer."

Also, the DNR is continuing to work on and redevelop the Detroit River waterfront, in addition to the $60 million they have already contribute in improvements, along with operating its Outdoor Adventure Center, Milliken State Park and Belle Isle.

In the fall, construction will begin on Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park in Detroit, which is on land owned by the DNR and leased to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

"When completed, the park should be on the same scale (activities, programmed spaces, uniqueness) as Millennium Park in Chicago or Central Park in New York City," said DNR officials. "These projects help beautify the riverfront area, add important greenspace and provide increased and enhanced opportunities for fishing, biking, hiking, wildlife viewing and more."