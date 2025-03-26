Watch CBS News
Local News

Police run special patrols along I-94 in Michigan to deter distracted driving

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

City of Warren will allow recreational marijuana shops and more top stories
City of Warren will allow recreational marijuana shops and more top stories 04:00

Police will look for signs of distracted driving Wednesday along Interstate 94 in Michigan as part of a special enforcement campaign. 

The Michigan State Police said in its announcement that the enforcement area is on I-94 from New Buffalo along Lake Michigan to Port Huron along Lake Huron. Local police and sheriff's deputies are working with state police to be on the lookout for drivers that are texting, eating or behaving in a distracted manner while driving. 

The police agencies also plan to educate drivers on the risks of distracted driving during those stops and through media outreach. 

The Kiefer Foundation is supporting this project in advance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which is in April. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.