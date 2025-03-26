Police run special patrols along I-94 in Michigan to deter distracted driving

City of Warren will allow recreational marijuana shops and more top stories

Police will look for signs of distracted driving Wednesday along Interstate 94 in Michigan as part of a special enforcement campaign.

The Michigan State Police said in its announcement that the enforcement area is on I-94 from New Buffalo along Lake Michigan to Port Huron along Lake Huron. Local police and sheriff's deputies are working with state police to be on the lookout for drivers that are texting, eating or behaving in a distracted manner while driving.

The police agencies also plan to educate drivers on the risks of distracted driving during those stops and through media outreach.

The Kiefer Foundation is supporting this project in advance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which is in April.