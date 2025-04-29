Disarmory Ministries announces permanent gun disposal site in Berkley

A way to get rid of unwanted guns that claims to be the first in the United States. Disarmory Ministries is taking gun buybacks through St. David's Episcopal Church to another level.

The gun disposal events typically take place on select weekends throughout the year, but now they'll happen every weekend at a permanent home.

The buzzsaws used on the lot are typically destroying guns that the owner doesn't want, and that could be due to trauma, safety, or even avoiding a fatal accident. However, the gun's life isn't over after it's turned into scrap. Instead, it takes on a whole new meaning as a piece of art.

Getting rid of a gun isn't just as easy as tossing out last night's leftovers, and that's why Reverend Chris Yaw and Disarmory Ministries are dedicating a space to do just that.

"So, they're doing it because they don't want to be in possession of the weapon. Thankfully, in Michigan, this is legal. We're excited to provide this as a service, but not every state can you destroy firearms like this," said Disarmory Ministries President Chris Yaw.

Since 2022, they've destroyed more than 650 unwanted firearms, and Yaw says this permanent location will only enhance their mission.

"You guys have covered events where we've had 1, 2, 3, 4-hour waits by the public, and this is what we're trying to assuage. We want to make it convenient, economical, and even lucrative for them to have us dispose of their weapon," Yaw said.

Folks will earn gift cards for disposing of their gun depending on the type. They'll also receive a piece of art created out of the remains of previously destroyed firearms.

The group will operate every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and encourages people to make a reservation on their website.

It's generated support from other faith and community leaders as well.

"I'm honored to stand in partnership with these incredible faith leaders and community leaders who are on the pulpit today, and all of the volunteers who are partnering tirelessly with these holy efforts," said Congregation Shaarey Zedek's Rabbi Aaron Starr.

"Why do we have this program? There are a lot of people who don't want guns and are stuck with them," said Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver.

They suggest people make a reservation, but they also accept walk-ins. They're located at 2312 Greenfield Road in Berkley and will be operating every Friday and Saturday.