Michigan gun buyback program turns unwanted guns into art

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An effort to reduce the number of unwanted guns in Michigan is growing thanks to numerous gun disposal events by St. David's Church.

The church chopped up guns and turned them into art in Bloomfield Hills Saturday morning.

Gun violence shattered the lives of Ted and Nancy Verner.

The Verner family lost their daughter, Alex Verner, to gun violence in the 2023 mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus. They know the pain that can come from the barrel of a gun, both for the victims themselves as well as their families. Now they're keeping Alex's legacy alive by taking the life out of these weapons.

"We're just trying to adjust to a new norm," Ted Verner said.

"Ups and downs each day. Everyday. Every day brings a positive, and sometimes a negative," added Nancy Verner.

This day brings gratification as Ted, Nancy and their other two children volunteer at one of St. David's gun disposal events. Ted Verner is personally disarming these weapons so they can't cause any more pain.

"When you see a gun that can actually fire and hurt somebody and turning it into art or scrap metal, it is actually a really cool feeling," Ted Verner said.

Several volunteers sported AV24 stickers honoring Alex's legacy as a high school athlete and catalyst for change.

The foundation has raised more than $200,000 for scholarships and donations to organizations that Alex supported.

"Alex flew under the radar. [She] didn't want the spotlight on her. She probably would tell us, 'Dad, Mom, stop it. Don't do it.' Now she would look down and say, 'No, let's make a difference,' and she would embrace it," Ted Verner said.

Saturday's event collected a total of 54 guns.

The Motor City will be the next stop in the gun disposal series. Mark your calendar for Aug. 24 at the Church of Messiah if you want to trade in your unwanted gun. You will receive a gift card and some art and get the gratification of making your community safer.