Director of Michigan autism center pleads guilty to impersonating health professional, witness intimidation

(CBS DETROIT) — The director of services at Oxford Recovery Center has pleaded guilty to impersonating a health care professional and witness intimidation, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Kimberly Coden, 38, of Berkley, is charged with six counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, two counts of identity theft and one count of intimidation or interfering with a witness.

Coden is currently in the Livingston County Jail until sentencing on Dec. 3.

Officials say Coden allegedly presented herself as a board-certified behavioral analyst; however, she was not licensed by the state of Michigan and did not have a requisite educational background. Officials say she also used the certification of a behavioral analyst for employment at Centria Health Care, the Positive Behavior Supports Corporation and then the Oxford Recovery Center.

Coden allegedly intimidated a witness via text messages to prevent her from testifying against her.

"The treatment of children in need of intensive intervention or services must remain in the hands of certified and licensed professionals," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "My office will remain vigilant to protect children from unlicensed practitioners who can cause tremendous harm to children due to their lack of specialized training."