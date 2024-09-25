Dexter residents targeted with nails in driveways, say vandalism is politically motivated

DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents in Dexter with "Harris for President" signs in their yards have had nails and several other items thrown onto their driveways for more than a month.

They said they believe the targeted incidents are politically motivated.

"I have the first amendment rights, as does everyone — the neighbors of both persuasions — we have the right to proclaim in a peaceful public manner who we're voting for," said resident Karen Filipiak.

They say they had trash and clothing tossed onto their driveways over Labor Day weekend and that their yard signs had been torn out and thrown across the road.

Local police were able to identify some local high school students in those incidents, but then the nails began to show up.

One resident shared a video from his home security camera of someone throwing nails on their driveway from a red pickup truck.

On Monday, the man struck four times.

"The day that there were four episodes, it was like every couple of hours," said resident Michael Szymanski. "She would pick up stuff, and two hours later, there would be more. So I was wondering, does this guy have no job?"

"This is getting to be dangerous," said resident Karen Szymanski. "You know you can get tires in... my daughter was in last weekend and had to drive back to Chicago. What if she had a blowout on the freeway? You know, she could have been seriously hurt."

They said this person's actions can have a ripple effect.

"The postman comes down the street; he gets really close to our drive in order to get the mail in," said resident Susan Szymanski. "He could pick up one if they were out further. Amazon and whoever comes up people's driveways to deliver things — it's not just us."

They say police have identified and spoken to the man behind these incidents.

Neighbors are now considering pressing charges.

When asked about the status of the investigation, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said his office has not received any reports or requests for charges from law enforcement on the matter, but that his office takes these types of incidents seriously.

"As election season approaches, however, we wish to assure the community that we are committed to ensuring that people are able to exercise the right to vote, and lawfully express their political views," said Savit in a statement. "Any attempts to interfere with those rights will be treated with the utmost seriousness."

Residents say they've started to rely on metal detectors to make sure their driveways are safe.

"Every day, I'm walking my dog before I drive out; I have my magnet on a stick, and I sweep the driveway," said Filipiak. "Because since Labor Day, that's when we started to have rusty nails, very long two-inch rusty screws and heavy-duty industrial strength staples. So, this is what I've been doing to get safely out my drive and in.

Filipiak showed us all the items that have been thrown onto her driveway — clothing, nails, screws, drug paraphernalia — and something she said really concerned her.

"Inside this empty bag of cashews was a shotgun cartridge and two stones," she said.

"To me, this is a cowardly bully trying to intimidate people," said Michael Szymanski. "And that's not right."