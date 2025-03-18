Detroit's iconic 600 Renaissance Center tower on the auction block

Taking up nearly an entire city block, a tower at Detroit's Renaissance Center is on the auction block.

Built in 1980 and renovated in 2024, the building is zoned for office and residential use, as well as hotel and retail spaces. But now, it sits mostly vacant, with 11% occupancy.

"Something needs to be changed; it actually does," said Mary Waters, Detroit City Councilmember at-large.

Waters says the building's presence downtown doesn't have the lasting memories some Detroiters think it does.

"It was a place of exclusion. It's not like Black businesses managed to really grow and develop there and get started and remain there; that is not what happened," said Waters.

While the 334,000-square-foot building also served as a headquarters for General Motors until the company announced plans to move last year, Waters says its future could be even greater.

"We don't own it. The city does not own it, not one building. They do not own it, and so when you are working with other people, you try to work out what's best for all of Detroit," said Waters.

Waters says hearing directly from Detroiters on what they would like to see happen to the Renaissance Center is her top priority.

"I want Detroiters to feel good about this decision. I know how important the Renaissance Center is to them, but I also do ask that they look back, take a look at the history, and see what it actually meant," said Waters.

With the auction for the 600 Renaissance Center tower expected to end on March 19, Waters says she hopes the purchaser is willing to work with the city to come up with a plan that works for everyone.