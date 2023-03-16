Watch CBS News
Detroit's Huntington Place hosting USA Boxing Qualifier

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Huntington Place is the site for this year's USA Boxing Qualifier. 

The tournament runs March 18-25 and is the first of five planned national events for USA Boxing this year 

More than 1,000 boxers, ages 8-40, will step into the ring during the week-long tournament. The event serves as the second qualifier for December's 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. 

First published on March 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

