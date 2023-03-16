Detroit's Huntington Place hosting USA Boxing Qualifier

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Huntington Place is the site for this year's USA Boxing Qualifier.

The tournament runs March 18-25 and is the first of five planned national events for USA Boxing this year

More than 1,000 boxers, ages 8-40, will step into the ring during the week-long tournament. The event serves as the second qualifier for December's 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

