Detroit's Catholic archbishop joyful at the appointment of Leo XIV

Detroit's Catholic archbishop is among those giving a welcome to the church's new pope.

"It is with deep joy and gratitude to God that I join the faithful around the world in celebrating the election of our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. We give thanks not only for his election as the Bishop of Rome but also for his generous and faithful response to the Lord's call to serve the Church in this profound way," Detroit Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger said in his statement Thursday, inviting prayers and thanksgiving on behalf of the church's new leader.

"Pope Leo XIV's election leaves me exceptionally joyful, and I must humbly acknowledge that I did not anticipate a United States citizen would be elected Pope."

Weisenburger will celebrate a Mass marking the election of Pope Leo XIV at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 9844 Woodward, Detroit; and his office encouraged individual parishes to also schedule services in celebration as soon as practical.

The Archdiocese of Detroit includes six counties in Southeast Michigan. Roman Catholics in other parts of Michigan are represented by the dioceses in Marquette, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Saginaw.