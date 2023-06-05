Watch CBS News
Detroitisit hosts Business of Food Summit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroitisit is hosting the Business of Food Summit on Tuesday, June 6, at The Eastern in Detroit. 

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and features 30 speakers, six panels and seven food trucks. 

Ivana Kalafatic, founder of Detroitisit, joined CBS News Detroit Monday to preview the summit. 

The Eastern is located at 3434 Russel Street, Suite 501 in Detroit. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 9:50 AM

