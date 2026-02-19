Detroiters remember Rev. Jesse Jackson for his historic political victory in Michigan

Known for being a voice for the voiceless, the Rev. Jesse Jackson died at age 84, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He's a living example that no matter where you start from, you can become something," said N. Charles Anderson, President of the Urban League of Detroit.

Michigan has played an important role in Rev. Jackson's life. He ran for president twice, and in 1988, he made history by winning the Michigan Democratic Party Caucus. It's credited as one of his largest political wins.

"He demonstrated that Barack Obama could become president, so I think what Jesse tried to tell us — and all the leaders of today try to tell us — if you're looking for assistance, if you're looking for a helping hand, it's at the end of your arm. You have your own opportunity to set the stage," Anderson said.

While his bid for president was unsuccessful, his time in the state didn't stop. Several years ago, he spoke at the 50th anniversary gala at the Charles H. Wright Museum.

"[He] just made remarks that really, really got the crowd into the spirit of why we have institutions like the Wright, not just here in Detroit, but throughout the country now," said Charles H Wright Museum President and CEO, Neil A. Barclay.

Many historians credit Jackson as the person who picked up the baton following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His activism continued for decades, even condemning the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.

"He used his chance and motivational conversations to students and adults alike, you know. I am somebody. Keep hope alive," Anderson said.

Some say Jackson's absence means it's time for everyone to do their part to make the country and world a better place.

"In this moment, I think we all have to pick up the baton, right? Especially at a time where African American history and culture is somewhat under siege," Barclay said.