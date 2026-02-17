Michigan leaders react to Rev. Jesse Jackson's death: "Jesse taught that we all are somebody"

Civil Rights icon, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, had close ties to Michigan.

Jackson, who died on Tuesday at age 84, visited the Metro Detroit area many times over the years. Local religious leaders and politicians weigh in on his legacy.

Fellowship Chapel is home to the NAACP Detroit Chapter President, the Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony. On the wall of his office, featuring prominent figures, is Rev. Jesse Jackson.

"He had a great sense of humor. He liked jokes, and he played jokes," Anthony said.

A rally at Fellowship Chapel during Jackson's second run for U.S. president in 1988 drew a massive crowd.

"People were everywhere. They were on the outside, on the inside. Everybody wants to see Jesse run, Jesse run, and that was the mantra," Anthony said.

During former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's first month in office, he sat down with Jackson for more than an hour.

"He became really a trusted friend and advisor to me for the next 12 years. He was in Detroit repeatedly and supported many of our activities. And of course, we supported his business outreach efforts," Duggan said.

Duggan says Jackson's advice was critical as the two men sought to bridge the racial divide throughout the city.

"What he pointed out is that there's a lot of talent in this country that gets overlooked that isn't given an opportunity, and we're all better off when everybody's included in our success," Duggan said.

Pastor and activist, the Rev. Horace Sheffield III, met the icon when he was 10 years old. Sheffield says Jackson's approach to solving problems was inspiring.

"He just didn't seem to want to wait for other people, and wasn't disrespectful, but he wasn't going to take a back seat to anybody," Sheffield said.

"He learned how to work both sides against the middle. You work outside, and you work inside."

Leaders say we can all learn a lot from Jackson. They say Jackson never lost his passion for change or speaking his mind.

"The true measure of a person's life, and Jesse has demonstrated that, it's not how much you have, but how much you give," Sheffield said.

"He wouldn't hesitate to pick up the phone or call me and tell me what he thought I should be doing, and I definitely will miss those phone calls," Duggan said.

"Jesse taught that we all are somebody, and the final piece that he leaves with us is to keep hope alive," Anthony said.

Michigan leaders react to Jackson's death

SEIU Michigan

"SEIU Michigan mourns the loss of Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the architects of the civil rights movement and a fierce labor champion. Reverend Jackson embodied what our movement stands for: The race and class struggle are intertwined, and we will not have economic justice without racial justice. "In every season of his life, Reverend Jackson was at the forefront of change in our country. He stood with union workers on the picket line, championed non-violent resistance with Dr. King, protested corporations who didn't pay their fair share to society, and was the first presidential candidate to support LGBTQ+ rights in his platform. "Throughout his life's work, Reverend Jackson showed that every person deserves dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. He left an indelible mark on our nation's history, and we are all better for it."

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield

"The passing of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him and all who were touched by his life's work. He was a voice of hope, a champion of possibility, and a mentor to generations. He reminded us that 'if you believe it, you can achieve it,' and he made each of us feel that 'we are somebody.' Those words were not just inspiring. They were a call to action, a call to serve, and a call to lead. "Growing up in Detroit in a family that has long fought for justice, opportunity, and community, I know the power of leaders who lift others as they climb. Rev. Jackson lived that principle every day. Through his work with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and beyond, he opened doors, empowered leaders, and gave courage to countless people, including me and many across our city, to step into service and fight for equality. "Detroit held a special place in Rev. Jackson's heart, and he held a special place in ours. His tireless push for supplier diversity and equity in the auto industry ensured that Black-owned businesses and minority entrepreneurs had a real seat at the table in one of America's most powerful industries. He understood that economic justice and civil rights were inseparable, and Detroit felt that work directly, in our businesses, in our communities, and in the opportunities created for generations of families who called this city home. "True leadership, he showed us, is not measured by titles or accomplishments alone, but by the lives we touch, the communities we strengthen, and the hope we inspire. Today, we honor his legacy, celebrate the generations he inspired, and commit ourselves to carry forward the vision of justice, empowerment, and service that defined his life. "May his family, his friends, and all those whose lives he transformed find comfort and strength in the extraordinary love and legacy he leaves behind."

Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League

"The Arab American Civil Rights League is deeply saddened by the loss of a giant in the civil rights arena, Reverend Jesse Jackson. Jesse was not only a civil rights leader for African Americans, but for Arab Americans and all Americans who stood up against injustice. His courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to justice made him a unifying force for all communities seeking equality. "Rest in peace, Brother Jesse. Your legacy will continue to move millions toward justice for all mankind."

Pontiac Deputy Mayor Richard Seay

"I am saddened to awaken to the news of the passing of a true civil rights icon. Jesse Jackson served in many capacities throughout his lifetime; however, for those of us born after the height of the Civil Rights Movement, he became a living bridge to that era. As a protégé of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he carried forward the work and conviction of a movement whose journey Dr. King did not live to complete. "During my tenure as President of the Board of Trustees for the School District of the City of Pontiac, I had the distinct privilege of presenting him with an award I established—the "Golden Gavel." He received this recognition while honoring both of our public high schools for their outstanding participation in the FIRST Robotics Competition. It was a meaningful moment that connected the legacy of civil rights leadership with the promise and innovation of our youth."

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks

"Rev. Jesse Jackson's commitment to lifting every voice changed the path of our nation and inspired us to stand up for justice. Raised in the South during a time when he was still expected to sit at the back of the bus, Rev. Jackson dedicated his life to ending racial discrimination, and in that fight, he also took up the mantle of voting rights, protections for the working class, equal access to quality education, and so much more. "Rev. Jackson was a friend to Michigan, coming here often to speak at a rally, encourage young people to vote, or walk a picket line with striking workers. As we mourn his loss, we also reaffirm our dedication to the causes he fought for, knowing that there is still much work to do. Let's honor his legacy by boldly naming and confronting inequality in all forms and uplifting the humanity in our neighbors."

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

"I am heartbroken by the passing of Reverend Jackson. For more than fifty years, our family has known and worked alongside him and his family in the long struggle for justice and equality. John stood with him in the 1960s, when both were young men marching in the streets and organizing in communities to advance civil rights and human dignity. They shared a belief that America could — and must — live up to its promise. "When John and I married, I had the privilege of getting to know the entire Jackson family. Through our work together with Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, I saw firsthand Reverend Jackson's unwavering commitment to lifting up communities that too often felt unheard and unseen. His family became like brothers and sisters to me, bound together not just by friendship, but by a shared mission. "In Detroit and across the country, Reverend Jackson was a tireless advocate for working families, for minorities, and for those fighting for economic justice. He never stopped believing in the power of grassroots organizing and the strength of community. His voice helped shape a generation of leaders and inspired countless people to demand fairness, opportunity, and respect. "We have lost a giant in the movement for civil rights, but his legacy lives on in every young person he encouraged, every community he empowered, every industry he worked with, and every barrier he helped break down. My heart is with the Jackson family, whom I love dearly. May we honor his life by continuing the work he so passionately advanced."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"Today, we mourn the loss of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a fierce advocate for justice, equality, and prosperity for all. He dedicated decades of his life to advancing civil rights and economic opportunity for the working class in the United States and around the world. "Rev. Jackson had a special connection to Michigan and especially the city of Detroit. He visited often, standing with labor, working with local leaders, and inspiring the next generation of changemakers. I was honored to meet and partner with him on our shared goals of investing in working people and ensuring every Michigander is treated with dignity and respect. "As we heed Rev. Jackson's tireless call to 'Keep hope alive,' let's also continue to do the hard work of building a freer, fairer Michigan for all."

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

"Reverend Jesse Jackson was a once-in-a-lifetime leader who believed in the power of ordinary people to win the ongoing battle for justice, equality, and freedom. He fought tirelessly for these values with purpose and vision as part of the civil rights movement in America and against persecution across the globe throughout his entire career. He loved Michigan, spending time in our communities and with our people. "At a time when only one other Black person had run for President, Rev. Jackson won the Michigan presidential primary, making history in 1988. He called us 'to a perfect mission... to feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to house the homeless, to teach the illiterate, to provide jobs for the jobless.' "Personally, I am grateful for Rev. Jackson's mentorship and example to me and so many others. He reinforced in me that speaking the truth is always the right thing to do in real time. As we mourn his loss and celebrate his incredible life, let us continue following in his footsteps and Standing Tall for a Michigan where everyone can realize their full potential for lifelong health, wealth, and opportunity."

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel