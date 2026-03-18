Detroit Zoo welcomes 2-year-old tiger Darya

The Detroit Zoo announced on Tuesday that it welcomed its newest member: a 2-year-old Amur tiger named Darya.

The tiger, which is in the zoo's Devereaux Tiger Forest habitat, was born on Nov. 13, 2023, and came from the Saint Louis Zoo.

Officials say the relocation was through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, which they say is a "program that helps ensure healthy, genetically diverse animal populations in human care."

Darya, a 2-year-old Amur tiger, was relocated to the Detroit Zoo from the Saint Louis Zoo. Detroit Zoo

Officials say Darya shares her home with fellow Amur tigers Nikolai and Ameliya.

Animal care staff say Darya is "playful, energetic and curious."