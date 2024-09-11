Detroit Zoo reveals name for first baby gorilla born in its 96-year history

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo has announced the name chosen for the baby gorilla that was born at the zoo last month.

After announcing that the female baby was the first gorilla born at the zoo in its 96-year history, the zoo said it was holding a naming contest to pick the baby's name.

In a social media video on Tuesday, the zoo announced that Motema, which means "heart" in Lingala, was the winning name.

Meet Motema, the first gorilla born at the Detroit Zoo in its 96-year history. Detroit Zoo

People had from Aug. 29 through Sept. 9 to pick their favorite name for the baby gorilla and could vote as many times as they wanted, but each vote required a minimum donation of $10.

Voters could pick from the following names:

Usala – This name comes from the conservation corridor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also means "forest" in Kikumu language.

Amateka — This name means "history" in Kinyarwanda language.

Mbere — This name means "first" in Kinyarwanda language.

Lobéké — This name comes from the national park in Cameroon, which is home to the highest density of western lowland gorillas in the world.

Motema — This name means "heart" in Lingala language.

This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP) / AP

The donations are going to the Gorilla SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) Program, which helps protect wild gorillas, conduct research and provide education to stakeholders.