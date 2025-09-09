Detroit Zoo gives name to its baby chimpanzee

Shooting on I-94; one in custody after a woman found dead in Canton; other top stories

The Detroit Zoo has announced the name of its newest chimpanzee.

The female chimp, which was born on July 4, has been given the name Nakili, pronounced (Nah-key-lee). This name in Swahili means "a copy" or "to copy."

The announcement was made on the zoo's social media Monday.

"This name was chosen by our zookeepers as they felt it was very fitting because Nakili is a perfect little copy of her Mother, Nyani, who is also a twin. As she grows, baby Nakili will also learn to copy her mom's behaviors, which will ultimately allow her to thrive in the chimpanzee troop," the zoo said.

"Baby Nakili is now two months old and weighs around five pounds. She is nursing well, hitting her milestones and has even spent time in the outdoor habitat with her mom."

The Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak hosts 13 chimpanzees in its habitat area. The zoo is home to more than 2,000 animals from more than 200 species.