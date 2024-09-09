Detroit youth tell their stories of experiencing homelessness in new ArtPrize installation

(CBS DETROIT) - Covenant House Michigan has worked for nearly three decades to give young people in Detroit a place to stay if they find themselves experiencing homelessness.

Covenant House residents range in age between 18 and 24 and share the need for housing, but the reasons behind that need are unique to each individual on the campus.

Being vulnerable and opening up about one's experience with homelessness is difficult enough, and a few of the young people who stay at Covenant House are turning their own stories into art. Not only is it allowing them to face their own truths, but it's also giving outsiders a glimpse of what it's like to be in their shoes.

Make that "A Mile in Our Sneakers," the name of the upcoming art installation on one of Michigan's biggest stages, Grand Rapids' ArtPrize. These designs tell a story that is often tough to put into words, like Desiariyah's experiences of being bullied during her transition as a transgender woman.

"My shoe is really based upon my experience as a transgender female, like how I am as a person also. Not just being transgender, but also as a human being, figuring out who I really am," Desiariyah said.

Another resident, Tysia, designed her sneaker to open up about her mental health.

"I put, 'No matter what emotions you felt, you always are and will be strong.' And on this side, I put 'nobody's perfect. Nobody's worthless. We are all unique.' It helps me realize and know that I'm not alone, and I'm not perfect, but I am unique. I want other people to think that about themselves too," she said.

While these sneakers give visitors a glimpse into the lives of Detroit and Grand Rapids youth experiencing homelessness, a QR code attached to the exhibition gives more context behind a few of the designs.

"We have many exhibits and many shoes. There will be four specific stories that a guest will be able to see. It will have the resident talking about their art, talking about their journey, and what this experience meant for them," said Covenant House Michigan CEO Meagan Dunn.

The sneakers will all come together at once to be displayed on a tree that represents the artists' healing journey by getting back to their roots.

The exhibition goes live on Friday, Sept. 13 at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. It will be on display until Sept. 28, and visitors can even interact with the sneakers by leaving a personal message of support for the artists who contributed to it.