Detroit Youth Choir gives kids hope and purpose

(CBS DETROIT) - The talented kids from the Detroit Youth Choir are once again in the finals of America's Got Talent. This time it's on their spin off show, AGT: All-Stars.

Haylee Richardson said being a part of the group is amazing.

"Just thinking about it. You usually see big celebrities stuff like that on TV," she said on the group getting national attention.

But Richardson and the other DYC members are already stars in their own right. They continue to deliver on the national stage.

"You feed on each others energy so when we we're all on that stage dancing and singing it just sets off this bomb."

Their rise to fame has been like an explosion that got another lift when they did a cover of Oscar-winning song Glory. It went viral and at one point was under consideration for a Grammy. They were nearly nominated.

"Crazy. Especially such a big huge platform like the Grammy being a part of such a wonderful thing that so many other wonderful artists have been a part of and just to know that we're a part of that too is mind blowing.

said Zionne McAdory, DYC member.

McAdory says DYC is like a family.

"DYC has definitely impacted me a lot," she said. "Two years ago my father died, having this family aspect to come to. When I need to get my mind off everything, DYC being here. That was very beneficial for me."

When DYC's choir director Anthony White started, there were only seven members. Now, there's about 100.

He's not only teaching them about music, but also about life.

"We believe in changing lives," White said.

He says the journey has been nothing short of amazing.

"We came a long way," he said.

But despite all of their success, DYC has had a huge impact on the kids. It's perhaps the program's greatest achievement.

"It has taught me to come out of my comfort zone and it's ok to do the uncomfortable," said Richardson.

An impact no show or contest will ever be able to measure.

"Being here it really helps you grow," said McAdory.

Detroit Youth Choir continues to perform and hold auditions.

For more information, click here.