Detroit women set on fire by former work colleague; Suspect arrested

(CBS DETROIT) - Two women have been hospitalized after being set on fire by a former work colleague. Detroit police said a witness to the attack helped apprehend the suspect.

"This is absurd," said Detroit Police Chief James White of the attack.

He said it happened at about 6 a.m. Monday, when two women in their 50s and 60s arrived to work on the 1000 block of West Grand Boulevard. That is when they encountered the suspect, who White said was a former employee who was recently fired or suspended.

"He took an accelerant to the vehicle they were sitting in, poured it on the vehicle or around the vehicle, lit that vehicle on fire. They were inside the vehicle as I indicated. And they were transported to an area hospital where they are in serious condition," said White.

He said the suspect ran but was caught by a witness, who held the suspect until police arrived.

"We believe him to be an employee of the same business. Pursues the suspect, holds the suspect until our arrival. We arrive in minutes, and take him into custody," White said.

White says this attack is an example of a larger issue.

"We have a lot of people who appear to be emotionally unregulated. You have situations where problem-solving in conflict just don't exist anymore. People can't problem solve," he said.