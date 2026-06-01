Detroit woman loses everything after car crashes into apartment

A Detroit tenant is left with nothing after a car drove through her apartment on Monday.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on the 16600 block of Schaefer Highway near McNichols. Detroit police say the driver was experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

"I just thank God that I lived to tell the story," says Kayla Murray, who has lived at the apartment for just a year.

Typically, she sits on her couch every morning, but this Monday, she went to her brother's house with her dog, thankfully.

Murray says she received a call from her neighbor while at her brother's home.

"You need to get home. Someone just ran through your house. "I was like, 'What do you mean, someone just ran through my house?'" said Murray.

Murray thought she would find some exterior damage, but an SUV had gone through the front door into her backyard, taking her brand-new living and bedroom sets with it.

Her friends and family were at the apartment she had lived in for only a year all day.

They were met by Red Cross volunteers to assess how they could help, but her loved ones have since set up a GoFundMe to get her back on her feet.

The crash took everything Murray owned but spared the most precious possession, her life.

"I could have been here; you know I had just left my house, and if I was sitting there, I could have been gone," said Murray.