Detroit woman charged with murder in 9-year-old son's death heading to trial

A woman is heading to trial on charges related to the death of her 9-year-old son, whose remains were found in a shallow grave behind their Detroit home earlier this year.

Brandee Katrice Pierce is facing five charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Zemar King. Construction workers found the boy's remains on Jan. 6 in a shallow grave on Woodingham Drive.

Pierce was bound over for trial on Tuesday during a preliminary exam, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. Arraignment in circuit court is scheduled for Nov. 12.

During a competency hearing held in June, she was found "incompetent but restorable," the Wayne County Prosecutor's office said.

King is believed to have died in October 2024. About two weeks after his death, authorities said, Piece and her surviving 3-year-old son moved to Brookhaven, Georgia. Pierce was located in Georgia in December 2024 as local police there investigated an unrelated matter regarding her 3-year-old son.

Police in Georgia subsequently notified the Detroit Police Department of her whereabouts.

She was charged in connection with the boy's death on Jan. 10.

Note: The above video originally aired Feb. 5, 2025.