Detroit woman charged with ramming police car, assaulting Fraser police during traffic stop

FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old Detroit woman is facing a slew of charges after she allegedly rammed a police car and assaulted several officers during a traffic stop in Fraser over the weekend.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Saturday, Nov. 4, Fraser police attempted a traffic stop on Monique Darnita–Marie Moses for driving with an expired license plate. The prosecutor's office says Moses would not listen to officers' demands and put her vehicle in reverse, striking a police car. She then left her vehicle and resisted officers while being placed under arrest.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Moses was taken to an area hospital, where she allegedly assaulted two officers, causing injuries, including pulling an officer's hair out.

"This shows the dangers our police face daily, even if what initially seems routine. We must emphasize the importance of cooperation during encounters with law enforcement. Resisting arrest and assaulting police officers not only endangers the individual involved but poses a potential threat to the safety of our community," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Moses was arraigned Monday on charges of third-degree fleeing (five-year felony), assault with a dangerous weapon (four-year felony), assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer causing injury (four-year felony), three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer (two-year felony), malicious destruction of fire or police property (four-year felony), operation without security (one-year misdemeanor) and operating with a suspended/revoked/denied license (93-day misdemeanor).

She was issued a $100,000 bond. Upon release, Moses cannot leave the state, must wear a GPS tether, cannot leave her residence after 8 p.m., have no drugs or alcohol, and cannot have contact with members of the Fraser Police Department except to report emergencies.

A probable cause conference is slated for Nov. 15, with a preliminary exam set for Nov. 22.