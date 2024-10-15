Detroit woman charged in crash that killed 2 after police chase in Hamtramck

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection to a police chase and crash that resulted in the death of two people, officials said.

Aaliyah Daz Jhanay Renee Glenn has been charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding a police officer, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied- causing death and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer- causing injury.

At 12:51 p.m. on Oct. 10, Hamtramck officers initiated a traffic stop on Glenn's car at a gas station in the 9200 block of Conant. Glenn allegedly drove away from officers at a high speed. Officials say the defendant disregarded a traffic light, went through the Conant and East McNichols intersection in Detroit, and crashed into a vehicle.

MD Sujon Miah, 37, of Sterling Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries that same day.

Glenn was arraigned on Monday and given a $500,000 bond. She must wear a GPS tether and is under house arrest. She was also ordered not to drive.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 21, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 28.