Detroit woman charged in fatal crash that killed 2 at bus stop

A Detroit woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash last week that killed a man and a woman.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Dejah Latre Berry, 33, is charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of driving with a license suspended, revoked or denied causing death. Berry was arraigned Monday and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

Berry is accused of fatally striking 43-year-old Kwasi Agbottah and 41-year-old Elizabeth Agbottah, who were waiting at a bus stop on April 25 in the area of Evergreen Road and Fenkell Avenue.

Prosecutors say Berry was allegedly driving at high speed on Evergreen Road when she lost control and crossed over the lanes, hitting the victims. The Agbottahs were taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

"I really do not know what else can be said about drivers driving like there are no rules of the road and thinking they can drive anyway they want to drive. That allegedly happened in this case, and now two innocent people at a bus stop are dead," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for April 30, a probable cause hearing for May 7 and a preliminary exam for May 14.