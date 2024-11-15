Detroit woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in I-75 crash that killed 4-year-old son

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 30-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection with a car crash on I-75 in May that killed her 4-year-old son.

Shaniqua Lashauntae Baskins is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

The crash happened on northbound I-75 near Piquette Street around 1 p.m. on May 6, 2024. Wayne County prosecutors allege that Baskins knowingly drove with faulty brakes while her son was unsecured in the vehicle.

Officials say Baskins was driving westbound on I-94 towards northbound I-75 when her brakes failed, causing the vehicle to cross the grass median on I-75 and strike another vehicle. The impact reportedly caused her son to be ejected from the rear driver's side window onto I-75. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Baskins was arraigned Friday and given a $20,000 bond.

She is due back in court for a bond redetermination hearing on Nov. 18. Baskins also has a probable cause conference on Nov. 25 and a preliminary examination on Dec. 2.