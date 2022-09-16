Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.

erica-graham.jpg
Erica Sade Graham Detroit Police Department

Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.

Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.

The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. 

Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.