Detroit-Windsor Tunnel from U.S. to Canada to see toll increase next month

By Eric Henderson

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — As a number of new laws go into effect going into the new year, there are also some new fares to be aware of. Among those is an increase in the toll for drivers to take the tunnel between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. 

Starting Jan. 6, 2025, those traveling from Detroit to Windsor will need to pay 75 cents more if they're credit card or debit card users. That means a trip through the tunnel would cost a total of $8.25 next month. 

Officials say that Nexpress users will also see a rate hike, from the existing $5.50 to $6. 

The agency that operates the U.S. side of the tunnel said the fair was necessary to allow for "future capital projects" and to "maintain safe and efficient movement" of travelers between the U.S. and Canada. 

"The Tunnel will continue to be the best value option from Detroit to Windsor," Regine Beauboeuf, CEO of American Roads, said. 

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel opened to public traffic in 1930. At the time of completion, it was a $23 million project. Construction took roughly 26 months. 

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has about 12,000 cars passing through every day. In addition, approximately four million vehicles go through the tunnel each year. 

For more information about the toll increase, or for information on becoming a Nexpress user, click here

Sara Powers contributed to this report.

Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

