Utility repairs continue in Detroit neighborhood flooded after water main break

It has been a busy few days for the repairs and restoration of utility service in a Detroit neighborhood that was flooded during a water main break.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown will provide an update on repair efforts Thursday morning. CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage at 11 a.m.

How to watch Thursday's press conference

What: The City of Detroit provides an update on flood recovery efforts

The City of Detroit provides an update on flood recovery efforts Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The City of Detroit is sharing this updated map with the impact area shaded in blue. Detroit Water and Sewerage Department

The Great Lakes Water Authority reported Wednesday the following details:

Repairs are complete on the 54-inch water main that broke and a 6-inch water main that was damaged as a result, with testing and related steps to take place.

DTE Energy is scheduled to repair the gas main the week of March 10.

Sewer cleaning to remove debris created by the flooded waters is complete.

The break happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 17 at Beard and Rowan in Southwest Detroit, sending water into nearby streets and into some basements. It was the most damaging incident amid a rash of water main breaks during recent weeks in Southeast Michigan.

Neighborhood residents who were affected by the water main break can get emergency resource information through the City of Detroit at 313-774-5261.