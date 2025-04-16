Watch CBS News
Detroit "Vice Lords" gang member convicted on federal racketeering charge

A gang member was convicted of violent crime in aid of racketeering, and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced, according to an announcement from Julie A. Beck, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The federal trial against Anthony Zigler lasted for about a week. 

Zigler was a member of Almighty Vice Lords Nation, "a sprawling criminal enterprise" that was involved in crimes across the country, the district attorney's press release said.

The jury "specifically found that Zigler committed a violent prison stabbing to maintain or increase his position within the gang," the report said. Specifically, he was accused of using a prison-made knife to stab another person 15 times, resulting in injuries to the victim's head, neck and abdomen. 

This was the third trial in the past year and a half involving members of that specific gang, the press release said. 

A sentencing date was not announced. 

