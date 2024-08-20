Detroit woman still seeking justice in daughter's murder 10 years later: "It will always hurt"

(CBS DETROIT) - Tiané Brown was the mother of three and a full-time law student at Wayne State University. Her mother says she had dreams of being a patent lawyer, but that all changed on Oct. 28, 2013.

That was the night Brown went missing after she took a test at Wayne State. Two days later, she was found dead inside of her vehicle with a single gunshot wound to her head.

"It was like a nightmare that you don't wake up from," said her mother, Sheryl Jones.

Jones has fought diligently to keep her daughter's memory alive. She keeps photos of her daughter around her West Bloomfield home and keeps up with the Detroit Police Department's investigation.

But lately, Jones says it's been difficult for her to get through when she tries to call the detective. She shared a video that she took of her trying to contact him earlier this month, showing the detective's mailbox being full. Now, she feels as if her daughter's cold case is getting the cold shoulder.

"It's hard because that was my child; she was my only daughter, and it will always hurt," Jones told CBS News Detroit. "And all I want to do is seek justice for her because she was a human being. She was important to me."

DPD Capt. Donna Mccord with the homicide unit says a new plan was created this year for cases older than 10 years. The plan aims to update victims' families on the status of the case every six months.

"We're not going to call them every week unless there is new information," said Mccord. "We don't want to pull that bandaid off every week to say sorry we don't know and don't have any new information."

But Jones told CBS News Detroit that the wounds have never healed, and being ignored makes her feel even worse.

"I feel like in my heart it hurts. It's terrible," she said. "Sometimes I feel like they aren't as interested as I think they should be."